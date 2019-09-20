FLINTON — Highlights from Tuesday’s Glendale School Board meeting, as reported by Secretary Patty McGarvey, include:
1. The board recognized the September students of the month as Brianna Hnatkovich, junior high recipient, and Kyle Jasper, senior high recipient. Neither Hnatkovich or Jasper was present at the meeting.
2. The board heard reports from student representatives Breanna Vereshack and Alexis Mayes. Both spoke about current events in the school district.
3. The board authorized Alyssa Claar to provide grant writing assistance for the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency Safe Schools program at a cost of $650.
4.The board accepted a proposal for Dr. Bill Harkin to provide 2019-20 dental examinations at a cost of $8.50 per student.