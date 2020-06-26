CURWENSVILLE — Highlights from Tuesday’s meeting of Curwensville Regional Development Corporation include:
- Members retained a slate of officers for 2020. They are: President C. Eric Johnson; Vice President Dee Holland; Secretary Bill Williams; and Treasurer Kay DellAntonio.
- It was noted there are currently two vacant seats on the board. Johnston said they are hoping a resident of the Grampian area would consider filling one of the terms.
- Members approved taking over several annual fundraisers and equipment from Curwensville Rotary Club who recently decided to disband.
The group set its next meeting for Tuesday, July 21 at 8:30 a.m. at Irvin Park, Curwensville.