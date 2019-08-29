Highlights from the Aug. 21 meeting of the Curwensville Lake Authority include:
1. The authority accepted the resignation of Park Manager Raymond Jordan, effective Aug. 23. Authority Chairman Paul Jeffries reported Jordan left for other employment.
2. The authority hired Gigi L. Gearhart to work in the office for the remainder of 2019, as needed, at a rate of $9.50 per hour and Terri Kimmy as a temporary office employee for the Labor Day weekend, if available.
4. The authority hired Rick Kimmy to complete several pending electrical projects at a rate of $20 per hour.
5. The authority approved the purchase of 12 picnic table leg kits at a cost of $2,548.
The authority announced a firework’s display at dusk on Sunday, Sept. 1 There will also be vendors and a disc jockey at the park on Sept. 1.