CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council held its combined committees’ and business meeting Thursday. The following are highlights from the meeting.
- Council approved sending the ordinance governing use of Irvin Park to the solicitor for review and comment.
- Council approved submitting an application on behalf of the Curwensville Regional Development Corp to the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s Multimodal Transportation fund requesting $1.5 million for the borough’s Streetscape project. The multiphase project will upgrade State Street from Bloomington Avenue to Ridge Avenue.
- Council approved advertising the sale of a property, the borough owns located on Thompson Street. Offers will be due to the borough by Oct. 6.
- Council also approved advertising a project to raze and rebuild two pavilions at Irvin Park. Offers will be due to the borough by Nov. 20. Councilman Keith Simcox said, “That gives anyone interested a good two months. Council can decide on the bids at the December meeting and the amount can be included in the (2021) budget.” Secretary Terri Bracken said council can also decide about whether to apply for grant funding from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to pay for the pavilion project.
- Council heard Curwensville Ambulance Service is having a problem with people parking in a no parking zone on Swoope Street in front of the Curwensville House and on Filbert Street across from the firehall.