CURWENSVILLE — Highlights from Monday’s Curwensville Borough Council meeting include:
1. Council heard a report on the borough’s 2020 minimum municipal obligation for its employees’ pensions. Secretary Terri Bracken reported the borough should contribute $32,982 from next year’s general fund to meet the responsibility.
2. Council heard the street crew is preparing an inventory of street lights that have not been converted to light-emitting diode bulbs so that the borough can complete the conversion that is helping it save money.
3. Council heard Mayor John Adams report the police department responded to 50 calls during the month of July. He said he hopes to have a more detailed breakdown about calls the department responded to in August at council’s September meeting.
4. Council approved Animal Enforcement Officer Tom Shaffer’s report for July. Shaffer said he responded to 54 calls and issued two written warnings, four verbal warnings and one citation.
3. Council heard Bracken report the new swings for the inclusive equipment upgrade for Irvin Park have been ordered. She said they will take approximately six-to-eight weeks to receive. A carnival will be held Saturday at Irvin Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to raise funds for the inclusive equipment costs.
5. Council said it would begin working on a draft agreement for rental properties so that it can be sent to Solicitor Ryan Sayers for review and comment. Code Enforcement Officer and Councilman Tom Carfley reported he has been told about issues with several rental properties but said he cannot enter a rental property unless he is called by the tenant. “If the outside of the building is kept up, there is nothing I can do,” he explained.
President Sara Curulla agreed. “We need to get a handle on this,” she said.
6. Council authorized the purchase of a new three-hitch mower at a cost of $2,550 from W.W. Equipment, DuBois, to replace the current model purchased in 2004. Street Crew Lead Man Denny Curry reported the mower has approximately 1,400 mowing hours. “It’s been used a lot,” he said.
7. Council heard Curry report work has begun to repair Chestnut Street. He said the surface has been milled and paving is expected to start Wednesday, weather permitting.
8. Council heard its finance committee Chairwoman Harriet Carfley report work will begin to formulate the 2020 tentative budget Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 6:30 p.m. Two additional meetings are proposed on Aug. 21 and Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. All three meetings will be held at the municipal building.