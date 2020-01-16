CURWENSVILLE — Highlights from a recent Curwensville Borough Council’s meeting include:
1. Council tabled action on two resolutions. One sets the police department’s pension withholding at $0 and the other names borough Secretary Theresa Bracken as the pension plan’s chief administrative officer.
Newly elected Councilman Keith Simcox said he would like time to review the paperwork associated with the resolutions. Bracken told him the police department’s contract requires the borough to pay the officer’s pension plan contributions. “To be in compliance, the state requires us to approve an annual resolution. It is just a formality,” Bracken said.
2. Council appointed Mary Ellen Read to a vacant position on the Curwensville Borough Planning Commission.
3. Council tabled borough job descriptions to give council members an opportunity to review them. Plans are to vote on them at the next meeting.
4. Council heard Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. responded to 271 calls in December. Fire and code committee Chairwoman Harriet Carfley reported 109 of those calls were in the borough. The breakdown included 27 fires, 21 motor vehicle accidents and 24 public service calls.
5. Council approved the December report from animal control Officer Tom Shaffer. Shaffer responded to 40 calls and issued two verbal and four written warnings.