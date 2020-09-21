CURWENSVILLE — Highlights from Thursday’s Curwensville Area School Board’s combined business meeting and work session include:
The board heard while the Fairman Center is currently utilized daily by students and plans are to increase the utilization as the weather becomes inclement; however there are currently no plans to open the center for community use.
Assistant high school Principal Matt Kephart said in his report at the meeting, “Unfortunately the district does not see a way to open the center for community use. Sanitation of the center along with the district’s ability to trace and control who would come in is still paramount to the ability to operate under the state Department of Health and the state Department of Education guidelines at the present time.
The board added the following to the current aide substitute list, Tina Haley, Lacey McCormick, Samantha Carson and Cindy Babcock.
Directors accepted the resignation of custodian Sandra Holt for the purpose of retirement. Her final day of work is Oct. 27. The position will be advertised.