CURWENSVILLE — Highlights from Thursday’s Curwensville Area School Board’s combined work session and business meeting include:
1. The board accepted the resignation of Custodian Tammy Seaburn, effective Dec. 9.
2. The board approved volunteer volleyball coaches, Stephanie Errigo and Breana Hayward, upon the district’s receipt of appropriate clearances and paperwork.
3. The board authorized a Sunday, Jan. 19 practice for the boy’s basketball teams.
4. The board canceled the Monday, Jan. 20 business meeting.