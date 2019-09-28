COALPORT — Highlights from Thursday’s special meeting of Coalport Borough Council include:
1. Council approved having Secretary Noelle Trent send requests for proposals to several local attorneys and firms seeking solicitor services.
2. Council approved hiring Andrew Morrissey as a member of the street crew. Morrissey will receive a wage of $7.50 per hour for a 90-day probationary period. If the probationary period is successful, his wages will increase to $8 per hour.
3. Council authorized transferring the 2019 Foreign Fire Insurance funds the borough received to Glendale Area Volunteer Fire Co.
4. Council authorized purchasing salt for winter road maintenance as soon as possible and anti-skid as needed.
5. Council approved Secretary Noelle Trent attending a workshop, “Municipal Secretaries and Administrator Training” sponsored by the Pennsylvania Association of Boroughs, Oct. 23-24 at Greensburg. The borough will pay the registration fee of $275 plus a night of accommodations, a per diem of $30 for both days and 50 cents a mile.
6. Council reported it has a vacancy on council. The open seat is due to the resignation of Paul Zupich several months ago, and has not received any letters of interest from eligible borough residents. Several council members reported they have been asking borough residents to no avail. President Barby Trent said she would contact the Clearfield County Elections office for assistance in filling the position.
7. Council heard Member Calvin Glass tender a verbal resignation. Glass said he is leaving council because of work obligations. “This is my last meeting. I appreciate the opportunity to work with all of you. You have all treated me well. I have learned a lot in the last year and a half. I’ve enjoyed the experience,” he said.
Council will hold its monthly business meeting on Monday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.