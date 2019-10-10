COALPORT — Highlights from Monday’s Coalport Borough Council meeting include:
1. Council authorized the annual Halloween parade being held in the borough on Saturday, Oct. 26. Lineup will be at 1:30 p.m. near the Coalport Christian and Missionary Alliance Church. The parade will step off at 2 p.m. and proceed to the Glendale Vol. Fire Co. fire hall in Coalport where treats will be distributed. Trick-or-treat will follow until 5 p.m. Residents who wish to participate should turn on their porch lights.
2. Council approved hiring Attorney Ryan Sayers of Clearfield to serve as borough solicitor. In his proposal, Sayers reported he charges a rate of $150 per hour. Two offers were received for the position.
3. Council authorized hiring Link & Associates P.C., Patton, to perform the 2018 audit of the borough’s financial records at a cost of $4,000.
4. Council consented to a 50-cent per hour raise for Secretary Noelle Trent. Her hourly wage will now be $8 for up to 25 hours per week. Councilman Kevin Swauger thanked Trent for her commitment to council and the borough. “Thank you for your hard work and your dedication to Coalport Borough,” he said.