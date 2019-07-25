Highlights from Tuesday’s Clearfield County Commissioner’s meeting include:
1. Commissioners approved personnel changes including: new hires, John Brunetti, part-time security guard for the commissioners, effective July 24, and Allison Parks, caseworker for Children and Youth Services, effective July 29; transfers, Valerie Fye, custodian to desk clerk III for the tax assessment department, effective July 17; and separations and retirement, Georgia Colberg, licensed practical nurse at the Clearfield County Jail, effective July 15.
2. The commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding with Sandy Township to assist its CDBG lateral assistance applications. Community Development Planning Specialist Lisa Kovalick said township municipal leaders requested the county help with its assistance project for residents who meet eligibility standards. Once the process is completed, the county would give the information to Sandy Township to be used to complete the process. The planning office would be reimbursed with the township’s allocation of CDBG funding, Kovalick said.
3. The commissioners approved liquid fuels stipends for Bell Township, $4,609.98; Graham Township, $3,581.03; and Knox Township, $3,453.04. Commissioner John Sobel abstained from the vote on Graham and Knox townships because he serves as both municipalities’ solicitor.