WESTOVER — Highlights from Thursday’s Burnside Township Supervisors meeting, as reported by Supervisor and Secretary Diana Rorabaugh, include:
1. The supervisors approved cutting brush along Low Grade Road in response to a resident’s request. Resident Bill Rainey Jr. attended the meeting to inquire if the township was planning on trimming any of the brush along Low Grade Road.
Vice President Brian Beck stated the road crew would try to cut back what workers could reach, but noted the township didn’t have the needed equipment to trim higher brush and limbs.
2. Supervisors reviewed and approved the Anthony L. Hugill and Lynette Hugill final plan of minor subdivision pending the township’s sewage enforcement officer’s approval.
3. Supervisors authorized paying Quaker Sales for the recent paving of Five Points and Sylvis roads and some base repairs to Nebo Road in the amount of $539,957.
4. Supervisors approved the township’s minimum municipal obligation that showed its employees’ pension plan is projected to cost the township approximately $280 for 2020.
The supervisors’ next meeting will be held Oct. 3, 2019, at 7 p.m.