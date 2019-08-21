BURNSIDE — Highlights from the Aug. 14 meeting of Burnside Borough Council, as reported by Secretary Suzanne Koziel, include:
1. Mayor Dick Coble reported he is trying to have The Progress newspaper availability returned to the town. He spoke with the newspaper’s circulation representative and was told if 10 people were willing to purchase the newspaper daily, it could be returned to the local store. Any resident who wants to purchase the paper is asked to contact Coble so that he can relay the information to The Progress.
Coble also notified council the hydrants throughout the town need to have the grass around them mowed and trimmed.
2. Council authorized returning the new handheld device to read water meters to EAP industries. The borough’s employees were told at a recent meeting with company representatives the device would be obsolete next year.
President Ed Somerville told council the device cost the borough $3,000 and recommended it be returned for an updated model. Council agreed.
3. Council heard there have been a number of insurance claims and breakdowns in July. The first was the borough’s mower caught fire. A claim was filed with the insurance company which paid all the cost minus the $250 deductible. One of the borough’s employees was injured going up the steps at the water tank pump house. A claim was filed for worker’s compensation. The employee has not yet been able to return to work. The borough’s deep well pump burned up. The cost to replace it was $2,663.85.
4. Council accepted the sole bid received to repair Eighth Street. BJOE LLC, Clearfield, submitted an offer to do the work at a cost of $3,950.