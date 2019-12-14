BURNSIDE — Highlights from Burnside Borough Council’s meeting Wednesday include:
1.Council adopted the 2020 budget with no tax increase. The general fund projects income of $43,591 and expenses of $41,441. The state Road fund expects revenue of $17,605.13 and expenditures of $14,800. The wastewater fund’s income for next year is estimated at $153,240 and operating costs of $131,882. The water fund’s spending plan approximates income $50,016 with outlay of $34,288.52.
2. Council approved contacting Solicitor Jay Lundy concerning wording in a certified letter they plan to send to wastewater customers who have not allowed their meter to be replaced. The borough has until Jan. 25 to complete work and send in records and other information to Clearfield County so that it can receive the Community Development Block Grant funding allotted for new meters and replacement. Council approved having the deadline for having the meters replaced as Jan. 10.
Employee Ray Campbell said there are approximately 13 customers who have not made preparations to replace the meters.
3. Council set Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. as the date and time for its reorganizational meeting. A monthly business meeting will follow.