CHESTNUT GROVE — Highlights from Tuesday’s Bloom Township Supervisors’ meeting include:
1. Supervisors approved the proposed 2020 budget with no tax increase. Supervisor Bill Kendall reported taxes have not been increased for more than a decade. “It has been 14 years since we raised taxes. In 2005, we raised property taxes half a mill.”
The general fund’s spending plan projects income of $47,504.50 and expenses of $44,797.50. The state road fund predicts next year’s revenue is $58,506.69 and operating costs of $57,770.05. The township’s Act 13 fund estimates receipts of $1,002 and expenditures of $1,000.
The tentative budget will be available for inspection at the township building. Those interested in viewing the document should make an appointment by calling 583-5338 and leaving a message. Township Secretary Shelia Doane said she will return the call as soon as possible.
2. Supervisors heard an activity report for October from the Brady Township Fire Co. Deputy Chief Eric Perks who said the fire company responded to 13 calls for the month. Three of the calls were in Bloom Township. Those included a lift assist and two public service calls to Bilger’s Rocks for its haunted hayride.
Perks also reported the fire company has received its new brush truck and has applied for a state grant to add a Stokes basket and a trauma kit to the vehicle’s equipment and to upgrade the fire department’s pagers.
3. A resolution was approved to submit an application for more than $1.6 million to the state Department of Transportation’s Multimodal Transportation Program grant to upgrade Bilger’s Rocks Road where Bilger’s Rocks is located, Sixth Street Extension, Evergreen Road and a bridge/box culvert on Bilger’s Rocks Road. Doane was also approved as the township’s official administrator to execute all paperwork associated with the grant.
4. Correspondence from the county’s assessment office was reviewed, noting the township’s 2020 real estate valuation is $3,377,154.
The supervisors’ next meeting is Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 9 a.m. at the township building.