PENFIELD — The very popular and highly anticipated High County Arts & Crafts Fair will not be taking place this year.
Clearfield Elks Lodge No. 540 organizes the annual event, along with assistance from the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority. The fair is held each year in mid-July at S. B. Elliot State Park.
The committee posted on the fair’s Facebook page, “I think you all knew this was coming but, telling you isn’t any easier. Because of the many concerns surrounding the coronavirus, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s High Country Arts & Crafts Fair,” they wrote.
Fair vendor and entertainment Coordinator Bev Lawhead said the decision was a tough one for the committee to make because it wanted to make sure vendors and entertainers along with those attending would be safe. But after much deliberation, members decided to cancel for 2020.
“It all boiled down to the coronavirus. Things with it are so uncertain. Recently we had heard every day of another major festival being canceled. We were also concerned with the economy the way it is, people may not have disposable income to spend at the fair.”
She said the committee feels sad that the organizations and charities that are the recipients of a share of the $5,000 to $7,000 in proceeds raised through the event will not get their stipends.
“The cancellation will be cutting into our charitable contributions. They won’t get any donations this year. That’s another reason why it was such a difficult decision to cancel,” Lawhead explained.
Lawhead said 2020 would have marked the fair’s 32nd year. Instead, the committee will begin focusing on the 2021 fair tentatively scheduled for Sunday, July 11 at S. B. Elliott State Park, Penfield. She said the fair will feature entertainment by The Moore Brothers.