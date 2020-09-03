Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Fredric Ammerman considered a motion Thursday for subsequent relief in the case of the denial of a liquor license transfer by Coalport Borough Council.
The license would give the Minit Mart of Coalport the right to sell beer and wine at its store on Main Street in the borough.
Mark E. Kozar of Flaherty & O’Hara, a Pittsburgh firm specializing in beverage alcohol law, representing Nittany Oil Co., the Minit Mart’s owner, told Judge Ammerman he believed Coalport Borough failed to comply with the court’s order, issued in December, giving the borough 60 days to provide fact findings behind council’s decision to deny the company’s request to transfer the license. He said the information providing the reasoning behind the borough’s decision was due in mid-February and the borough did not send it to the court until March 5.
Kozar said because the borough did not follow the timeline associated with the order, he believed Judge Ammerman should grant the company’s petition to transfer the liquor license. Kozar said if the court grants his petition, the state’s liquor law provides the borough with recourse to appeal the license transfer.
Coalport Borough’s solicitor, Shiann McGovern of the Cummings Law Group, told Judge Ammerman she filed the information after being hired as the borough’s solicitor and having a review of the case with former Coalport solicitor Ryan Sayers. Sayers left the position at the end of December after he was elected as Clearfield County’s District Attorney.
“By the time the borough found a new solicitor, the deadline had passed,” she told Ammerman.
In its resolution for the court, council responded it has the power to maintain protection of the borough’s residents and stated reasons why it is against the transfer of the license.
Complaints include: the proposed building is located less than 300 feet from a lawful church which is a violation of the law; the proposed structure would be detrimental to the welfare, health, peace and morals of the neighborhood inhabitants; liquor is not permitted to be sold in a location where liquid fuels are sold; the drawings submitted do not specify the project is in compliance with the borough’s 100-year flood plan; and the project appears to be an encroachment in the flood protection plan for Clearfield Creek and Blain Run in the borough.
Other reasons noted in the resolution are Coalport already has a disproportionate amount of liquor licenses within a mile for the 497 residents noted in the 2010 census; complaints from residents concerning a possible increase in the volume of misbehavior and vandalism in conjunction with the store’s hours; and Nittany improperly addressed communications to the borough naming a previous secretary in its letter.
Ammerman did not grant Nittany Oil’s petition to transfer the license. Ammerman said the case has been plagued by delays — mostly because of COVID-19. COVID-19 shut down the county’s court system for a total of several weeks. It also caused Thursday’s hearing to be postponed. Thursday’s hearing was originally scheduled for July 29, but was delayed after Ammerman was diagnosed with COVID-19 and needed time to recover.
Ammerman also reported the court received a letter from the Glendale Area Ministerium in January stating its opposition to the license transfer. Kozar motioned to strike the letter. Ammerman said he would not dismiss the letter but told Kozar he could file a petition to have it stricken.
Ammerman gave both Kozar and McGovern 15 days to file briefs with the court administrator, discussing their issues with the order.
In September 2019, following a public hearing where numerous business representatives and residents spoke against allowing the license to be transferred, council denied the store’s request to transfer a liquor license from a municipality outside the borough. In October 2019, Nittany Oil filed a civil complaint against Coalport Borough.