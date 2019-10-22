AUSTIN — The Haunted Trail and All Hallows Eve Celebration returns to Sinnemahoning State Park on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 4:30-8:30 p.m. The trail covers about one-half mile over uneven ground. Participants should wear sturdy shoes, dress for the outdoors, and be prepared to be scared.
With activities for younger kids and frights for the adults and older kids, this popular Halloween event is a spook-tacular deal at just $10 per carload. The admission fee includes the haunted trail, hayride, bonfire and more.
The evening of fun begins with activities and games for younger children from 4:30-6 p.m. Children and their families can create make-and-take crafts, play fun games for prizes, or take a walk through a less-scary daytime version of the trail.
Bwana Jim’s Wildlife Show begins at 6 p.m in the classroom of the Wildlife Center. Bwana Jim, from Shinglehouse will bring an assortment of exotic animals including armadillos, wallabies, snakes, and birds, and share his knowledge of these animals in a fun, witty, and entertaining show for all ages.
At 7 p.m, the full-terror version of the Haunted Trail opens for older children and adults. Spiders, ghosts, zombies, and the chainsaw guy have all returned, plus other creepy characters that are sure to stir up the Halloween spirit. Hayrides and a bonfire will run from 4:30-6 p.m. and from 7-8:30 p.m. Refreshments will be sold by the students of Austin School throughout the event.
The Haunted Trail and All Hallows Eve Celebration event will be held, rain or shine, at the Park Office and Wildlife Center at Sinnemahoning State Park, just off state Route 872 in Grove Township,
For more information about the Haunted Trail or other programs at Sinnemahoning State Park,contact the park office at 647-8401 or email sinnemahoningSP@pa.gov.