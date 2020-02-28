HASTINGS — The Hastings Park and Recreation Committee will sponsor two events in March. Proceeds from both events will benefit the Hastings Pool.
A spring craft festival is set for Saturday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hastings Memorial Building, Beaver Street, Hastings.
More than 80 vendors are scheduled to participate. There will be a large basket auction and 50/50 tickets will be available for purchase. Food will be available.
The committee will host a wine fest Saturday, March 28 from 3-8 p.m., also at the Hastings Memorial Building. Participants must be age 21 or older. There will be music by The Evergreens, food, shopping and a photo booth.
VIP hour tickets are $30. The cost includes early entry to the festival, a wine tote, hors d’oeuvres and the opportunity to win door prizes.
Advance tickets are $20 each. Tickets will also be sold at the door at a cost of $25 each.
Participating wineries include, Glendale Valley Winery, ReKlaimed Vines, Uncle D’s Sassy Glass Winery, Woody Lodge Winery LLC, Twisted Vine Winery, Groundhog Winery, Country Winery, Germantown Winery, University Wine Co., Coal Country Brewing and Hazard’s Distillery.