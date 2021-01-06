WESTOVER — Harmony Area School District continues to evaluate COVID-19 numbers in Clearfield, Indiana and surrounding counties.
At Tuesday’s meeting, board members received an update from Superintendent Ken Jubas concerning his statement that the current hybrid student education system is working. The district returned to a blended learning system on Dec. 7 with the student body being divided and groups of students attending school in-person two days a week and learning at home the remaining three days.
The return to a hybrid system was approved by the board at its Dec. 1 meeting following approximately one month of in-person instruction that was interrupted by the building being closed and periods of remote learning required due to staff and student cases of COVID-19 and quarantining.
“I feel the hybrid system is working for the district. We are fortunate here at Harmony that we have something that other school district’s aren’t able to have. We feel confident that social distancing is being followed,” Jubas told directors.
Jubas said there is a meeting each week of school superintendents from throughout Clearfield County where there have been discussions concerning what is working and what doesn’t in regard to measures to slow the spread of the virus.
Jubas said Harmony’s staff has adapted very well to remote instruction, reporting he has heard comments from instructors saying they believed students are at the same point in the curriculum they would have been during a routine school year.
“What we have is working,” Jubas said.
He said while student learning appears to be going well there have been some difficulties, mentioning several members of the staff who were required to quarantine because of contact tracing. He noted those imposed isolations are why the pre-kindergarten classes were learning remotely this week.
“So far there have been no cases resulting,” he added.
The district will continue to examine case numbers and make suggestions concerning changes in learning modules to the school board if they are warranted, Jubas said.
“We will continue to monitor the situations and make recommendations as we see fit,” he said.
In a related matter, Jubas said the school district has been notified by the state departments of education and health that the school district’s nurse is scheduled to receive COVID-19 vaccine in the next round of shots. He said the district was told school personnel is in the following round.