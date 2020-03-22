WESTOVER — Harmony Area School District will begin serving free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches to its students — as the district started yesterday and will do so until further notice, according to information released Friday by the school district.
Meals will be available at two locations, Monday through Friday. At Westover Baptist Church, 58 E. Bridge St., Westover, meals will be available from noon to 12:30 p.m. and at Cherry Tree Presbyterian Church, 121 Front St., Cherry Tree, from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.