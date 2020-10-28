WESTOVER — After operating using a hybrid blended learning module for the first grading period, students in the Harmony Area School District will return to full in-person learning beginning Monday, Nov. 2, the opening day of the second grading period.
At Tuesday’s Harmony Area School Board meeting, directors were split on whether to return the district’s approximately 250 students in grades kindergarten through 12 to in-school, five-days-per-week instruction given the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in Clearfield County and in neighboring school districts.
Superintendent Ken Jubas told directors he had placed a poll inquiring about a return to in-person instruction, both on the district’s website and its Facebook page. He said approximately 70 percent of parents completed the survey. A majority of those parents reported they were in favor of students returning to school. A couple, who attended Tuesday’s meeting but did not provide their names, identified themselves as parents of Harmony Area Elementary School students said, “Our kids are falling behind academically. The kids are suffering from not being in school. If they wear masks why can’t kids go full time?”
Jubas told the board the survey included an opportunity for commentary and many who gave a written reply about returning to face-to-face learning were in favor of the plan.
“Most said they want their children to come back and they want them to come back safely,” he said.
Director Kurt Brothers reported having concerns about whether Harmony could return to full-time in-person instruction safely since several of the elementary classes, with larger numbers of students, do not have room to social distance.
“We’ve had some new cases (of COVID-19). They are pretty close to Harmony. Cases keep popping up in the area. I’m wondering if going back to full-time instruction right now is a good thing?” Brothers inquired.
He mentioned two school districts in close proximity to Harmony where elementary schools had to be closed for several days because staff members and students recently received positive coronavirus test results.
Jubas said virus spread is a concern but he believes the district is prepared to protect students by requiring students and staff to wear face shields and face masks, wash hands, be socially distant and provide frequent cleaning and sanitizing the complex. He said steps will be taken to spread students out during lunch periods by utilizing the cafetorium stage and the large group instruction room.
He said the state Department of Education recommends districts who do not have room for all of their students to be socially distant “layer” protection such as masks and desk protectors along with good hygiene and cleaning practices to best safeguard students’ health.
High School Principal Doug Martz said the high school is also prepared to stagger the bell schedule to eliminate close contact among large numbers of students in the hallways.
Board President Nancy Oaks said she has reviewed information about students returning to full-time in-person instruction and believes it is in students’ best interests to be in the classroom with their teachers.
“We need to be careful and do all we can to protect them, but students need their education and they need to be in school and learning.”
The vote to return to five-days-per-week in-person instruction was 6-2 with Brothers and Director Tony Beltowski voting no. Director Kathleen Cowden was absent.
Jubas said parents who want their students to continue with virtual learning may do so through the school district’s online academy in cooperation with Central Intermediate Unit No. 10.
The board also gave Jubas the authority to revise the district’s health and safety plan to reflect the return to full-time in-person instruction beginning Monday, Nov. 2 and send the amended plan into the state Department of Education for review and approval.