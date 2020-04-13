WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Directors have scheduled a special meeting Tuesday, April 14, for the purpose of hiring a district superintendent.
At the Tuesday, April 7, business meeting, Director Tony Beltowski made a motion to schedule the session for the purpose of employing a superintendent. The vote by the board was unanimous.
The school district has been without a long-term overseer for more than a year since Stuart Albaugh abruptly tendered his resignation in October 2018 — action that was accepted by the board.
Former Indiana Area School District Superintendent Dale Kirsch has been serving as interim superintendent since early November. He replaced Dr. Norman Hatten who resigned after serving as acting superintendent for nearly a year.
In November, the board unanimously approved advertising for a full-time district superintendent. President Nancy Oaks said, at that time, previously directors approved beginning a search for a permanent superintendent and received applications for the position. She said first round interviews were conducted and later a second round of interviews. Directors affirmed extending an offer of employment to one of the candidates, but the person contacted the district the day of the meeting where the board planned to vote to hire them to say they had taken another job.
The position has been publicized in various periodicals geared toward superintendents, principals and intermediate units, it was reported at a previous board meeting.
A notice of the job posting was also listed in the Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools and PENNLINK, the electronic mail service for the state Department of Education.