WESTOVER — Students from the Harmony Area School District enjoyed the recent visit from the mobile Agriculture Educational Science Lab so much, an effort has begun to make sure it can bring a repeat visit next year.
At Tuesday’s Harmony Area School Board meeting, sophomore Macy Hughes, in her monthly activities report to the board, said the Harmony 4-H Club hopes to again collaborate with the school district to schedule the traveling lab in the 2020-21 school year.
“We’d like to bring it back next year,” Hughes said as she told the board about various hands-on experiments and corresponding agricultural lessons done in the lab by students in grades pre-kindergarten through eight.
The 40-foot traveling science lab that visited Harmony last month is one of five that visits school districts throughout Pennsylvania. It allows students to conduct scientific experiments with an emphasis on farms, foods, fiber and the environment, with emphasis on the state’s primary commodities.
The curriculum taught in the lab meets state Department of Education standards for science, technology, environment and ecology. The lab is sponsored by the Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Foundation, a division of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau. The purpose of the lab is to provide students with an enjoyable opportunity to learn about agriculture by actively participating in the lesson.
A visit from the lab costs $500 per day. Because the lab paid a first-time visit to Harmony this year it was eligible for a $1,000 grant from the Friends of Agriculture Foundation and the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau. The remaining funds were contributed by local businesses and organizations.
Principal Doug Martz told the board at Tuesday’s meeting, the students did enjoy the opportunity to have the lab visit. “Lots of fun and learning took place. It is a unique lab opportunity for students. We hope to be able to include funds in the district’s budget for the visit.”