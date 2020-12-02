WESTOVER — Beginning Monday, Dec. 7, Harmony Area School District students will be returning to the education system they utilized for the first grading period of the 2020-21 school year.
At a special meeting Tuesday, Harmony Area School Board approved students returning to a hybrid method until further notice beginning next week. Students are learning virtually through Friday to allow the school complex to be deep cleaned and sanitized. The measure is to follow the recommendations of the state due to the number of cases of COVID-19 within the school district and throughout Clearfield and Indiana counties where students reside.
Superintendent Ken Jubas said the administration’s recommendation is for students to return to the AA/BB plan, where groups of both elementary and secondary students determined by the school district, would attend school in-person two consecutive days each week.
“Group A will attend Mondays and Tuesdays and Group B Thursdays and Fridays,” he told the board. The school will be cleaned and sanitized on Wednesdays in addition to the regular cleaning schedule.
Jubas said the hybrid method, in addition to cutting down on the number of students in the building at the same time, allows the district to fulfill the new order from Gov. Tom Wolf and the state Department of Health for physical distancing. Jubas said the district has signed and returned a document attesting it is following COVID-19 safety directives. If the school district had not signed it, it would have been required to switch to complete virtual learning because it is located in Clearfield County which has a substantial level of virus transmission.
In addition to in-person instruction, students who have devices and internet capability are able to log into classes virtually on days they are not in school. Teachers will be responsible to meet individually with each of their students and determine whether students are able use a remote method or would need paper worksheets to complete their assignments and school work.
“Teachers will assess if a student is able to check in each day virtually or if not we will have a plan for those who don’t have a computer or internet,” Jubas told Director Tony Beltowski who expressed his concern details of the hybrid method was not in writing for the board to peruse before voting.
Jubas said administrators would continue monitoring and evaluating local data to determine when it is safe for students to return to attending in-person on additional days each week.
“By the time January rolls around, I am hoping we can come back full-time, at least elementary students, if we continue to stay safe and healthy and teaching the kids. The hybrid method worked for us the first time and I think it can again and enable us to move to full-time, in-person education.”
The vote to move to a hybrid system was 7-1. Director Susan Gallaher voted no. Beltowski refused to vote on the motion.
“I am not going to vote on a motion I don’t believe provides adequate instruction for students,” he said.