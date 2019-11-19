WESTOVER — Students at Harmony Area School District are joining with many throughout Clearfield County in spreading joy through Samaritan’s Purse: Operation Christmas Child.
Recently, a drive was held at both the elementary and high school to collect items needed to fill shoeboxes including hygiene items, toys and school supplies.
According to information provided by Samaritan’s Purse, the organization hopes to reach 11 million children in locations in more than 160 countries and territories throughout the world.
It expects nearly 13,000 shoeboxes to come from the local area and items from Harmony Area School District are filling more than 40 boxes included in that count. Since 1993, OCC has collected and delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoeboxes.
Locally, shoeboxes are being collected Monday, Nov. 18 through Monday, Nov. 25. Boxes are brought to drop-off points where they are prepared to be sent out for processing.
Although a drive has been held at Harmony Area Elementary School for several years, sophomores Macy Hughes and Marissa Brothers thought their fellow classmates would also enjoy participating.
“We brought the idea to school,” Hughes said, adding they showed a video explaining how the program works and items that are needed. Hughes and Brothers said their families pack shoeboxes each year through their churches. “We just go out to (local stores) and have a good time finding items we hope they would like,” Hughes said.
Brothers said her family also enjoys working on filling shoeboxes and finding just the right items to fill them.
Both said they find giving to others to be a rewarding experience and hope fellow students have a similar feeling about the project.
“We just thought we could initiate Harmony students in the Christmas spirit,” Hughes said.
Macy’s mother, Sherry Hughes said, “I just want to give a great big thank you to Harmony Area School District in helping to make Christmas for more than 40 kids. Also to anyone that made a donation of funds to defray the shipping costs. I also want to thank the administration and staff for allowing us to host a drive here at Harmony.”