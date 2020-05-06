WESTOVER — Members of Harmony Area Jr./Sr. High School’s class of 2020 have a decision to make.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic set in, a majority of members of the class had committed to visiting Orlando, Fla. this month as a senior class trip.
The pandemic resulted in canceled plans, and acting Superintendent Dale Kirsch told members of Harmony School Board that because there is no possibility of rescheduling, the class needs to determine what to do with funds set aside for the trip.
“The seniors could not go on their trip and due to the large balance in the fund we want to give them options,” Kirsch told the board.
The board unanimously approved class advisors Principal Doug Martz and other administrators guiding the class in the disposition of the approximately $35,000 set aside in the student activities’ fund due to the unprecedented circumstances created by the pandemic.
Kirsch said that amount is an accumulation of direct payments made by students and parents towards the cost of the trip. Those amounts may be refunded, set aside in the student activities funds for younger siblings or used for an activity for the class.
The sum also includes a payment made by Harmony Grange to the senior class in recognition of seniors and their family members and friends parking cars at the 2019 fair. Kirsch said that amount may also be disbursed using the same options.
Monies garnered through fundraisers represents the remainder of the total. Those were targeted to augment trip expenses and costs associated with graduation.
Kirsch said the fundraiser total could be used for an activity for the class, transferred to other classes or the student activity organization, donated to the school district for a specific purpose or used for another intention as approved by district administration.
“They have to decide before May 29,” Kirsch said. He said he also inquired with the state Department of Education and district Solicitor David Consiglio. Consiglio told the board last night he agrees with the options.
He said it will be made clear both to members of the senior class and underclassmen, “This is a one time occurrence because of the unique circumstances and is not setting a precedence for future classes.”
Board President Nancy Oaks said she believed there would not be any issues.
“I think the seniors will choose wisely,” she said.