WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board conducted a number of items of business at its rescheduled meeting Tuesday.
Jacklyn Legars was hired as an elementary teacher for third grade at an annual salary of $32,500 with benefits determined by the collective bargaining agreement between the school district and the Harmony Area Education Association.
Directors approved hiring Chad Romagna as a junior high boy’s basketball coach for the 2020-21 season. His salary will be determined by the collective bargaining agreement between the school district and the teacher’s union.
The board authorized advertising for proposals for anti-skid for the schools complex’s parking lots, fuel for the generator and coal.
An agreement was approved by directors for consulting service for the federal e-rate filing required for district’s federal reimbursement of a new internet contract for the school district. The board accepted the agreement with KSL Group at a cost of $1,000.
Principal Doug Martz reported to the board the district generally receives a reimbursement rate of 70-80 percent on its internet contract. He said the rate is negotiated using a number of factors including the school district is located in a rural area, social and economic components, the number of students eligible for free and reduced priced lunches and the district’s participation in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Program that provides free meals for students.
“It is time for us to rebid. Our current contract expires June 30. Because this is such an important contract it is good to have a consultant for the process. The district previously worked on the contract as part of a consortium with the Central Intermediate Unit,” Martz said.
Directors authorized the 2020-21 school-wide Title 1 plan for the elementary school and the targeted support and improvement Title I plan for the junior-senior high school. Both plans are accordance with the state Department of Education’s new Future Ready Comprehensive Planning Portal that will ensure all students have access to education that prepares them for college, career and life, according to information on PDE’s website.