WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board approved personnel matters at Tuesday’s meeting.
The board hired Jeremy Bracken as assistant varsity basketball coach and head junior varsity basketball coach for the 2020-21 school year. Bracken’s salary will be determined by the current collective bargaining agreement with the Harmony Area Education Association.
The board also approved contract extensions for the 2020-21 school year for Jen Westover and Roger Young as junior varsity basketball coaches; Dylan Kurtz, assistant varsity baseball coach; Jennifer Fox, assistant varsity softball coach; Jason Boring and Abby Rorabaugh, ticket takers/game managers; and Barbi Vena, athletic trainer. There salaries will be determined by the collective bargaining agreement with the teacher’s union.
Directors also approved extra-curricular positions for the 2020-21 school year. They are: Crystal Graffius, newspaper advisor and Jr./Sr. high school student council advisor; Anne Elias, junior class advisor and senior class co-advisor; Jean Harkleroad, senior class co-advisor and National Honor Society advisor; Sherry Hughes, elementary student council co-advisor; and Crystal Stiver, elementary student council co-advisor.
The job description for cafeteria Manager Regina Fry reflecting a change in the number of days she works from 185 to 190 and amend her Act 93 agreement with the school district to reflect the change.
Directors also authorized tenure to instructors Naomi Whinnie and Barbi Vena.