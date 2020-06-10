WESTOVER — Tuesday was Harmony Area School Board Member Holly (Douthitt) Merritts’ first meeting.
Merritts was appointed at a special meeting June 2 as a director representing Region II Burnside Township. She replaces Mark Woodward who tendered his resignation effective June 3 at the May business meeting. Woodward withdrew from the position because of work obligations.
Merritts told The Progress she attended Harmony Area School District from kindergarten through 10th grade. She is a 1998 graduate of Purchase Line High School and a 2002 graduate of Penn State University.
A registered nurse with a Bachelors of Science degree in nursing, she is a hospice nurse with the Visiting Nurse Association of Indiana County.
She and her husband Scotty have a son, Kruz, 6. She also has a 15-year-old step-daughter Jordan. The family lives on the farm where her grandparents raised her and her brother.
“I wanted to be a member of the school board to have a say in what goes on in the school district where our son, Kruz, will be entering first grade. I also wanted to become more involved in the community and have an opportunity to reconnect with people I grew up and get to know some of the residents I don’t know.”