WESTOVER — During this time of coronavirus restrictions closing schools across the commonwealth, school districts are doing whatever they can to maintain a connection with their students.
Harmony Area School District in Westover has posted a collage on the district’s website calling it a “Harmony Hello.”
Harmony’s Data Reporting and Record Keeping Secretary Jaci LeGars spearheaded and coordinated the video that features a collection of still photographs and videos from staff members.
Each of the messages is heartening with those featured either holding signs or telling students that even though they are currently not together in school, teachers, staff and administrators miss them and continue to be available for them.
LeGars said the video has been well received.
“It’s gotten more attention than I had imagined,” she said.
LeGars said she used ideas she had seen on other school district’s websites to help create the Harmony Hello.
“The past couple weeks, I have watched video messages from surrounding school districts and thought Harmony students might enjoy one too. This school shut-down due to COVID-19 is very sad for both students and staff. We never got to say good-bye. I figured this could be a chance for students to know we miss them and are all thinking about them.”
LeGars said she has experience in creating slide shows.
“When I worked as a pre-kindergarten aide, I used to make a graduation slideshow of all the activities and happenings in the classroom for the year. The collage was similar to the slideshow except I needed to get Harmony staff on board,” LeGars said.
LeGars said she reached out to Principal Doug Martz explaining her idea.
“He responded quickly that he thought it was a great idea and suggested I send an email to Harmony staff to get their feedback and gauge interest. Immediately, the staff gave me positive feedback for the idea and then the picture/videos messages began filling my inbox. It was an overwhelming response from our staff. They truly did the biggest part, I just put it all together, edited it and picked a song.”
LeGars said she chose “Count on Me” by Bruno Mars to accompany the collage.
“(The song) really made me think of Harmony’s bond between the students and teachers and staff. I knew it was right from the start.”
Martz he was pleased to receive the request from LeGars.
“I was thrilled to have her do this and to have so many staff members that were willing to include their picture or message to the students,” he said.
Martz said the school closures have been difficult for students, parents, schools and schools’ staff.
“During this time, it has been very frustrating for educators and administrators. We are programmed to be with students and to be helping students, and we all just wanted the students to know we care deeply about them and wish this circumstance wasn’t something that was going on.”