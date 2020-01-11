WESTOVER — Harmony Area Jr./Sr. High School has been targeted by the state Department of Education to create a remedy for students’ education.
Some of the school’s subgroups did not meet or exceed benchmarks for proficient or advanced scores on the state System of School Assessment tests.
At Tuesday’s Harmony Area School Board meeting, interim Superintendent Dale Kirsch told directors the school has been earmarked to create a plan for student support and assessment under the Every Student Succeeds Act.
According to information on the state Department of Education’s website, ESSA requires each state track data and hold schools and local educational agencies accountable for the performance of the following student groups: economically disadvantaged students, children with disabilities, English learners, and students from major racial and ethnic groups.
Kirsch said the district is responsible to come up with a one-year plan for remediation.
“The administration will work on an improvement plan,” Kirsch said.
According to information on the Future Ready PA Index, the junior/senior high school subgroups did not meet state interim goals or improvement targets. In English language arts/literature, Harmony’s groups scored 56.7 percent proficient or advanced. The statewide average was 62.1 percent. Harmony’s academic growth score was 58.7 percent and the statewide average growth score, 75 percent
The subgroups also did not meet goals or improvement targets in mathematics/algebra I. Harmony’s score was 43.3 percent. The statewide average is 45.2 percent. Harmony’s growth score is 59.3 percent and the statewide average growth score, 75.3 percent.
Science/biology was the third area where the groups did not meet targets. Harmony’s school was 59.6 percent and the statewide average is 66 percent. Harmony’s subgroups did exceed growth score standards with a score of 77 percent. The statewide average growth score is 75.1 percent.
“There were a number of school districts and intermediate units that received the designation, Kirsh said.