WESTOVER — Harmony Area School District is holding off on making graduation plans while it is waits to make certain that Clearfield County is among the commonwealth counties reopening on May 8.
The state has been in a red phase since March 16 to slow the spread of oronavirus with a stay-at-home order closing all schools in the commonwealth. Some counties, which have not been as severely afflicted by the disease, will be moving from a red phase to a yellow one on May 8.
That progression brings additional freedoms — but not enough of the restrictions will be lifted for the district to plan a traditional graduation ceremony for the class of 2020.
Acting Superintendent Dale Kirsch told directors at Tuesday’s work session that he doesn’t believe the more liberal measures will go far enough to allow a traditional promotion exercise to be held.
“Holding a normal graduation ceremony is not going to be feasible due to the limit on large gatherings and requirements for social distancing,” he explained.
He said Harmony’s class of 2020 has 25 students — the exact number that is permitted for a social gathering under the new yellow phase social restrictions. “If we went this route, there could be no administrators, class advisors or parents at graduation,” he stated.
Kirsch said Principal Doug Martz is continuing to work with class advisors and class leaders to plan an event.
“We would like to see them have something memorable. It’s certainly going to be unique in any case,” he said.