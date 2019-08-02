WESTOVER — Harmony Area School District has received a federal grant.
At Wednesday’s meeting, interim Superintendent Dr. Norman Hatten announced the district received nearly a $12,000 Rural Education Achievement Grant.
The funds are distributed by the U.S. Department of Education. The purpose of the program is to provide small rural school districts with financial assistance to fund programs and initiatives that improve students’ academic achievements.
According to information on the U.S. Department of Education’s website, awards are presented each year and amounts are determined using a formula calculated using district’s students average daily attendance.
Hatten said the district is pleased to be recognized.
“The Harmony Area School District is very appreciative of this award. The funds will be used to help our students meet the requirements of the Every Student Succeeds Act.”