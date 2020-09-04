WESTOVER — A group of Harmony Area School District students will return to class on Tuesday, Sept. 8 and the remainder on Thursday, Sept. 10.
Preparations by instructors and staff to welcome those students back was outlined by Principal Doug Martz at Tuesday’s school director’s meeting.
“I really appreciate our teachers and their willingness in these most awkward circumstances. They’ve had a great attitude,” he said.
Martz said district staff has been working hard to prepare to educate students using a hybrid learning system. Under the method, a group of students whose last names begin with letter A through L will attend school in person on Mondays and Tuesdays and a second group whose last names begin with letter M through Z will attend school in person on Thursdays and Fridays. All students will learn virtually on Wednesdays while the building is being deep cleaned and sanitized.
He thanked District Superintendent Ken Jubas for his efforts in putting together a hybrid plan for educating students using guidance from the state Department of Education, the Center for Disease Control and the state Health Department.
“(The hybrid system) works well as medium ground,” Jubas said. “Some of the returning students are nervous. Some want to be back. This model is a nice middle ground. We are set to go and we will be ready for back to school on Tuesday.”
He also thanked the school board for scheduling a special meeting to approve the blended learning plan and make adjustments to the 2020-21 school year calendar including pushing back the first student day to Sept. 8.
“I appreciate the thought that has gone into making those changes,” he stated.
Martz said he has not seen a large increase in district students who are opting to be educated virtually. “The cyber school numbers, as of today, are 18 students with seven of those returning from last year.”
“I would also like to acknowledge the district’s maintenance staff for their assistance in getting classrooms put together and putting things that aren’t needed every day away,” Martz said.
Jubas said he believes the first few days of school will be “trial and error” as students and staff get used to new ways of doing things, wearing masks and frequent cleanings.
Harmony’s blended learning schedule will be in place until Friday, Oct. 30 when administrators will evaluate it using current COVID-19 pandemic data and recommendations from Gov. Tom Wolf, the state Department of Education and the state Department of Health.