WESTOVER — As soon as Thursday, April 2, Harmony Area School will begin offering its students some educational opportunities.
Instructors have been working this week to prepare packets that will be delivered by the district’s bus contractors and will be distributed by the district’s para educators following the afternoon bus schedule on Thursday. Letters were sent out to parents and guardians on Tuesday advising them they would be receiving materials for students.
At Tuesday’s meeting, acting Superintendent Dale Kirsch told the board the state Department of Education gave school districts two options to continue educating students while Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to close schools down indefinitely to slow the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus is underway.
He said the state’s School Code requires districts to make a good faith effort to provide continuity of education during schools’ closures.
“There are two choices for the continuity of education plan that must be submitted to PDE and posted on the school district’s website,” Kirsch told the board.
He said options are for planned instruction includes new coursework for students in grades kindergarten through 12. All Harmony students must have an equal chance to participate in the work for each course of study.
While many school districts are able to do this by offering students laptops or tablets to submit work online, Harmony does not have capabilities for this option because much of the district does not have reliable internet access, Kirsch said.
“Providing planned instruction equitably, either online or with students and teachers working remotely is not feasible,” he said.
Harmony will be using the other alternative which allows districts to provide enrichment and review opportunities for curriculum studied earlier in the current school year. New coursework may not be included, Kirsch said, adding enrichment work is voluntary and cannot be graded, he explained.
“Harmony is developing a plan for for enrichment and review. The plan includes teachers working this week preparing educational materials that will be placed into packets for every student. Preparing packets with approximately two weeks worth of materials began before the governor’s announcement this week extending the school closure indefinitely. Planning beyond two weeks has not begun yet,” he explained.
He said creating the packets has been a process as the district wants to observe state and federal recommendations for distancing. “Administrators and secretaries are working onsite to support teachers in preparing the packets. Teachers have been scheduled on different days to comply with expectations of social distancing. Custodians are cleaning and disinfecting area utilized each day after all staff leaves the building.”
Supplemental online resources are also available on the school district’s website.
Board member Tony Beltowski expressed concern for protective equipment for the para educators who would be delivering the materials. Kirsch said although the district probably could provide gloves, it does not have masks available and companies that supply the district do not have masks in stock.
Beltowski said he would like them to be given gloves.
“Anything is better than nothing,” he said.
Kirsch agreed. “We will do what we can where we can,” he said.
Kirsch also reported after the pandemic is over, Harmony may stand to receive grant funding to improve internet or cellular service throughout the district.
“The lack of internet and cellular service in many areas of the community is a significant barrier in preventing the school district from providing remote online learning opportunities for students. School closures, due to the pandemic, hopefully will bring more attention and possible solutions to this equity issue both for Harmony students and others in the state.”
In an effort to have information compiled if funding opportunities become available, Kirsch said district employees would be contacting each household over the next week to gather information on the available capabilities in each home, including internet, cellular service and devices.