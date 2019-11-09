WESTOVER — Harmony Area School District has announced the names of students who were named the distinguished honor and honor rolls for the first grading period.
Distinguished
honor roll
Grade 3: Sarah Hazelton
Grade 4: Blayze Buchannon, Joseph Cunkleman and Owen Stiver
Grade 5: Parker Maseto, Rebecca Rainey and Alexis Wagner
Grade 6: Jayden Fry
Grade 7: Veronica Cunkleman
Grade 8: Jack Bracken and Hannah Westover
Grade 9: Michaela Brink
Grade 10: Macy Hughes and Jaden Hugill
Grade 11: Hailey Boring, Tanner Davis, Isaac Elias, Traci Hauser, Emmalee Neff, Emily Rorabaugh and Dorey Westover
Grade 12: Tori Hauser, Brandy Kitchen, Kaleb Kruise, Derek Pettus, Makayla Price, Isaac Rainey, Jordan Schneider, Emma Young
Honor roll
Grade 3: Holden Knittle and Isabella Neff
Grade 4: Audrey Alvisio, Zachary Bingaman, Jeremiah Byrd, Madelynn Farmery, Gunnar Michael, Sarah Neff, Keeghan Neilson, Lincoln Oldaker, Rocco Perruso, Alexandria Rising, Maxlyn Sears
Grade 5: Sha’laydrea Dotts, Gabe Griffin, Brady Hagens, Taylor Hartman, Jaxson Keith, Emma Neff, Cheyanna Pusateri, Elong Strong and Cory Wilshire
Grade 6: Alexis Brink. Erica Cinko, Stephen Perruso and Payleigh Roberts
Grade 7: Owen Bailey, Kacey Brothers and Sierra Yarnall
Grade 8: Mariah Brothers, Brady Houser, Tyra Peace and Morgan Rowles
Grade 9: Abby Brothers, Cohlton Fry, Chloe Keener, Anthony Maseto, Alyssa Passmore, Annabella Passmore, William Rainey, Lucas Tarnow and Sydney Winings
Grade 10: Mikenzie Adams, Marissa Brothers, Alex Dubyak, TJ Elli, Zane Huey and Julie Rainey
Grade 11: Morgan Boothman, Kara Brown, Zachary Fry, Brieanna Hann and Autumn Jones
Grade 12: Elizabeth Amsdell, Jeffrey Jones, Adam McGarvey, Hunter Rainey, Ethan Rito, David Rorabaugh, Lucas Smith, Kaylob Watson and Jayden Westover