WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board conducted several items of business during Tuesday’s meeting and highlights include the following:
- The board hired Beverly Adams as the junior high girls basketball coach for the 2020-21 season. Adams’ salary will be set in accordance to the collective bargaining agreement between the teacher’s union and the school district.
- Following discussion, directors, with a split vote, approved moving a freshmen player to the varsity boy’s basketball team. Directors Kurt Brothers and Tony Beltowski were opposed. Brothers said he believed the move made for a very small junior high team. Beltowski gave no reason for his no vote. High school Principal Doug Martz said the move is in keeping with the district’s policy and the rules set by the state Interscholastic Athletic Association and was approved by the district’s athletic director with support from the administration.
- The board approved canceling the Nov. 3 business meeting.
- Directors authorized Dr. Mary Clare Maninang-Ocampo as the district’s physician and Diane Chambers as a substitute worker in the cafeteria.