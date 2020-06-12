WESTOVER — Harmony Grange will sponsor take-out chicken barbecue dinners in June, July and August. The grange is located at 5386 Ridge Rd., Westover.
The meals will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 20, Saturday, July 18, and Saturday, Aug. 22, and will continue until the meals are sold out.
The cost is $10 for the dinner that includes half a chicken, baked potato, vegetable, roll and dessert.
A grange spokesperson said there will be limited amount of dinners available and reserving meals is strongly encouraged. Meals may be reserved up to nine days before each dinner’s date. For additional information or to place an order call 659-0450, 553-4933 or 591-0889.