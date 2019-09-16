The Harmony Grange Fair opens Tuesday, Sept. 17 and ends Saturday, Oct. 21. Admission to the fair is free. There is a fee for parking with the amount split equally between the grange and the Harmony Area Jr./Sr. High School’s senior class who uses its share of the proceeds as a fundraiser for its senior trip.
The fair’s schedule of events includes:
Monday, Sept. 16, 2-8 p.m., exhibit registration
Tuesday, Sept. 17, 9 a.m. to noon, exhibit registration; the fair opens at noon; 5 p.m., the midway rides provided by LAM enterprises open; 6 p.m., opening ceremony and vesper service; 7 p.m., quad pull on the track, $3 admission, and Heather Woodel-Olson performing on the fair stage.
Wednesday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m., judging of all exhibits, 5 p.m, midway rides open; 6 p.m., baked goods auction, proceeds benefit local food pantries; 7 p.m., antique and open class tractor pull on the track, $3 admission, and Joe Quick performing on the fair stage.
Thursday, Sept. 19, 9 a.m., the fair opens, 5 p.m., the midway rides open and the grange’s lasagna dinner is served; 7 p.m., tractor pull for models 1960 and older lightweight, heavy weights and hot stocks on the track, $3 admission, and The Boomers perform on the fair stage.
Friday, Sept. 20 is kid’s day, 9 a.m., the fair opens; 1- 3 p.m., kid’s scavenger hunt; 1-4 p.m., entertainment by Bobby Cadabra; 1-5 p.m., reduced priced matinee midway rides; 5 p.m., grange’s barbecued chicken dinner is served; 7 p.m., 4X4 truck pull on the track, $10 spectator admission; 8 p.m., the Hobb Sisters will perform on the fair stage.
Saturday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m., lawn and garden tractor pull with the Allegheny Mini Tractor Pullers; 11 a.m., kid’s pedal tractor pull; 1 p.m., lineup for the parade; 2 p.m., the parade steps off; 3-6 p.m., musical entertainment by Coston Cross on the fair stage; 5 p.m., the grange’s pit-cooked roast beef dinner is served; 7 p.m., 4x4 gas showroom trucks, big trucks and smoker tractor pulls on the track, admission is $10; and 8 p.m., musical entertainment by The Moore Brothers on the fair stage.
Sunday, Sept. 22, 2-4 p.m., entry pickup