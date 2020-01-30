WESTOVER — Harmony Grange Fair is well-known locally but its reputation is growing statewide thanks in part to recognition it received last week at the annual convention of the State Association of County Fairs.
Harmony Grange Fair received the 2019 achievement award for Zone 1 for its outstanding accomplishments during the 2019 fair. The plaque was presented Friday, Jan. 24 during the convention held Jan. 22-25 at Hershey.
Fair Manager Shae Harkleroad said Pennsylvania is divided into four zones and each of the fairs held throughout the commonwealth is represented in one of the four zones. Zone 1 includes Clearfield, Jefferson, Clarion, Clinton, Lycoming, Tioga, Tioga, Potter and McKean counties. Harkleroad said the directors of the fairs within each zone vote for the fair they believe best represents the award’s criteria.
Harkleroad said the directors visit each of the fairs and evaluate them during their stay.
“They are looking at fair personnel, attitude and whether they are made to feel welcome during their visit,” Harkleroad said. “I was told the vote for Harmony Grange Fair was unanimous and this is the first time that has ever happened,” he explained.
“This award is recognition by our peers for doing something right. Harmony Grange Fair is rooted in agriculture and almost all involved in the fair participate or work in agriculture. The original board has handed down a tradition that we all continue to carry on.”
Harkleroad said the award was presented Friday, Jan. 24 during the fair advisory meeting. Prior to presenting the plaque, the following was read, “Just as the sun sets on the fair season in September, that’s when this fair comes to life. Some people have called it the pumpkin fair but if you visit you will find lots of big pumpkins, fruits and vegetables as its canned goods department is one of the best. The fair is always held during the third full week in September so folks have plenty of time to gather up their exhibits to fill up the departments. This fair, which was started back in 1953, when the first one was held completely inside the grange hall. A merry-go-round, displays, departments and even the cattle were inside the hall. The current officers are almost all second generation children of the fair’s original founders. This fair is located in the southwest corner of Clearfield County so folks from all around the neighboring counties come and enjoy the fair. Good home-cooked meals can be found inside the grange hall plus the two grange food stands serve their homemade soup, sandwiches and pies. Every night there is free entertainment on the stage. For motor sports lovers, the track is always busy. Make your way to 5386 Ridge Road, Westover to the Harmony Grange Fair. They will make you feel at home and probably have an awesome September sunset to make some memories at –One Fair at a Time.”
Harkleroad said while the introduction was being read, he thought they were talking about another fair that is held during the same week as the Harmony Grange Fair.
“I had no idea until they got to the part about the first fair, then I knew. It was a total surprise. I looked at (my fellow board members) and said ‘that’s us.’”
He said while the award is not only a a credit to the fair’s board of directors and those who volunteer their time and talents to prepare for the fair, it is also an acknowledgement to the community and its continual endorsement.
“We have a celebration every year on the third week of September. The community attends and supports us so well. It’s very gratifying and humbling to receive an award on behalf of the fair and the community. I see this as a reflection of the Harmony area and as a symbol of what a great area we have –one that is so community-based and fair oriented.”
Harkleroad said the fair board attends the convention each year as part of its preparations for the fair.
“We are already making plans for the 2020 fair. We have a good start and we are looking forward to another great fair this year.”
Harkleroad said the award will be displayed in the grange hall alongside another plaque the fair received in the 1990s for achievement.