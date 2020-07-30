WESTOVER — What has been referred to the last hurrah before winter is taking a hiatus for 2020.
The Harmony Grange Fair Board announced Thursday morning on the fair’s Facebook Page it has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and directives for large gatherings. This would have been the 68th annual fair.
Fair Manager Shae Harkleroad told The Progress Thursday afternoon, “It’s a great disappointment. Not just to the fair board and the grange but to the thousands who were looking forward to attending the fair.”
He said both the membership of the grange and the fair board voted Wednesday’s evening on the status of the fair and the majority approved scrapping the 2020 fair. He said of the 108 fairs in Pennsylvania, 98 have announced cancellations and asked their patrons to look forward to the upcoming fairs in 2021. “Like everyone else, the cancellation gives the board more time to plan and prepare for 2021.”
He said no alternate events are planned at this time but suggested announcements of any upcoming activities would be made on the fair’s Facebook page.
“We will do our best to keep folks apprised,” Harkleroad said.
The statement reads, “With the ever-changing and uncertain times we are in now, the members of the Harmony Grange No. 1201 and the Harmony Grange Fair Association have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Harmony Grange Fair. Our ancestors founded the Grange in 1901 and many of our parents started the fair in 1952. Our commitment to the fair is long-standing tradition for the community. With the current vast amount of information gathered from State Grange, Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs, the Center for Disease Control and other state and federal agencies, we know we can not operate safely under the guidelines that have been set forth. The health and safety of our volunteers, exhibitors, vendors, visitors and the entire community is our top priority. The fair’s theme would have been, ‘Making Memories One Fair At A Time.’ By canceling this year, we are guaranteed to be around for future years and will be able to make many more memories at our future fairs! Mark your calendar now for Sept. 21-25, 2021!”