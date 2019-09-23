Note: Photos from the parade can be found on page B6.
WESTOVER — The winning entries in the 2019 Harmony Grange Fair parade held Saturday are:
Best parade entry: Harmony 4-H Club float
Best appearing band: Harmony Area Jr./Sr. High School
Walkers: Megan Brink, first; Zane Patterson, second and Josh Blake, LaJose, third.
Bicycle: Leland Patterson, first
Motorized bike: Rowan Shindledecker, first; Wyatt McGulick, second; and Julie Schneider, third.
All-terrain vehicle: Charles Patterson, first; and Madalynn Deyarmin, second
Utility task vehicle: Wanda Hugill, first; Tyler Oldaker, Westover, second; and Al Bell, LaJose, third
Antique car: Joe Fidele, 1957 Chevrolet, first; and Kevin Hessler, second.
Antique truck: Nate Young, first; and Bob Bryne, second
Antique tractors: Martha Smith, first; Clyde Smith, second; Curtis Chambers, third; and Kasey Brothers, fourth.
Fire trucks: Glendale Fire Department, first; Hastings Fire Department, second; Cherry Tree Fire Co., third; and Sentry Fire Co. of Burnside, fourth.
Engine tanker: Cherry Tree Fire Co., first; Community Volunteer Fire Department of Mahaffey, second, Westover Area Volunteer Fire Co., third; and Irvona Fire Co., fourth.
Recue vehicles: Westover Area Volunteer Fire Co., first; Sentry Fire Co. of Burnside, second; Cherry Tree Fire Co., third; and Irvona Fire Co., fourth.
Ambulance: Veteran’s Ambulance Service, Northern Cambria, first; Hastings Ambulance Service, second; and Community Ambulance Service of Mahaffey, third.
Sports cars: Missy Brothers, LaJose, 1994 Ford Mustang, first; Russell Lee, Mahaffey, 1991 Dale Ernhardt Dr. Chevrolet Lumina, second; Dave Gyms, Home, 2002 Ford Thunderbird, third; and Dalton Mack, Rossiter, make and year not available, fourth.
Four-wheel drive truck: Gary Mack, Rossiter, 2015 Chevrolet Silverado High Country, first; Alden Pry, Woodland, 2019 Chevrolet Z-71 Trail Boss, second; Glenn Mack, Rossiter, no year and make available, third; and Erika Mack, Rossiter, no year and make available, fourth.
Classic car: Stephen Parazatka, Hastings, 1970 Pontiac GTO, first; Robby Alabran, Smicksburg, 1967 Ford Mustang, second; Tom Holes, Mahaffey, 1967 Chevrolet Camaro, third; and George Whitaker, Grampian, 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass, fourth.
Classic trucks, Evan Novella, Cherry Tree, 1970 Chevrolet CST, first; and Rick Hazelton, LaJose, 1978 Ford F-250, second.
Truck other: Tony Hugill, first; Pellas, second; Hugill Sanitation, third; and Pellas, fourth.