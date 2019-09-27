WESTOVER — A program with potential to improve the music program at Harmony Area Jr./Sr. is under consideration by members of the Harmony Area School Board.
At Tuesday’s business meeting, directors plan to vote on a request from music Instructor Jenni Fox to implement an after-school elementary music program during the 2019-20 school year. The program would be voluntary and open to students in grades 3-6.
Principal Doug Martz reported at the Sept. 24 work session that Fox’s proposal would work as a “feeder program” to grow interest in the district’s music programs.
“It would get band numbers up and skills at a higher level,” Martz said. “It’s a good situation for elementary students and an opportunity to invest in the district’s music programs.”
Martz said Fox’s plan is to reach students who are currently not involved with the music program and not able to read music.
Several of the board members inquired about transportation for students participating in the program. Martz said parents could be called on to provide transportation, but there are also several options he is exploring including the district’s current after-school program for students in grades kindergarten through eight, operated by Respective Solutions Group that provides busing for participants.
“There may be a way to piggy-back on transportation without a huge added cost,” Martz told the board.
Fox would work up to a maximum of 100 hours, during the school year, at a rate of $20 per hour.