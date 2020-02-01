WESTOVER — Interim Superintendent Dale Kirsch updated Harmony Area School Board directors about required training.
At the board’s recent work session, Kirsch reported state law requires board members to meet mandated hours of training. Act 55 of 2017 required all newly elected or returning directors to complete training. All of Harmony’s directors are returning; therefore they are only required to take three hours of training. including trauma informed course, advanced school finance and advanced policy and legal updates. Kirsch said the members each have the current year to complete the instruction that is available online.
The training will review state law, federal guidelines, documents — all aligned to the principals of governance and leadership used by school boards.
Kirsch told the board all live trainings either occurred late last year or earlier this year or are not in close proximity to Harmony.
“I could find no training available locally,” he said.
Once board members complete the training they will receive a certificate in their individual transcript. The certificate should be downloaded and placed on file with the school district, Kirsch said.