WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board continues its more than a year-long search for a superintendent.
Interim Superintendent Dale Kirsch on Monday requested directors present review the sample advertisement he had prepared for a new district overseer so that it is able to be sent out this week to various publications.
“I tried to make it about Harmony without it being too specific. I will leave it to the candidate in the interview process to see if they have what you are looking for or not,” Kirsch told the board. The deadline for candidates to have their applications sent to the board is Jan. 3.
He told The Progress the position to be filled will be publicized in publications geared toward superintendents, principals and intermediate units. It will also be included in the job postings in the Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools and PENNLINK, the electronic mail service for the state Department of Education.
Kirsch has been serving as the district’s interim superintendent since Nov. 6. He replaced Dr. Norman Hatten who resigned after serving as the district’s interim superintendent for nearly a year.
In November, the board unanimously approved advertising for a full-time district superintendent. President Nancy Oaks said the board had previously approved beginning a search for a permanent superintendent and received applications for the position. She said directors conducted first and later second rounds of interviews and had extended an offer of employment to one of the candidates but the person contacted the district the day of the meeting where the board planned to officially hire the person to say they had taken another job.
The district has been without a permanent superintendent since Stuart Albaugh abruptly tendered his resignation that was accepted by the board in October 2018.