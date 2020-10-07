WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board has scheduled a business meeting Tuesday, Oct. 27 to discuss the district’s plan for educating students beginning Monday, Nov. 2.
Since Harmony schools began the 2020-21 school year on Sept. 8, students have been instructed using a hybrid blended learning model where groups of students attend school in-person two days each week and learn virtually on the remaining days.
At a special meeting the end of August, the board authorized utilizing the blended learning schedule, requiring it to be in place until the end of the first grading period, Friday, Oct. 30. Information released from the district said the board and district administrators would evaluate whether to continue the hybrid model or return to full-time in-person instruction using current COVID-19 pandemic data and recommendations from Gov. Tom Wolf, the state Department of Education and the state Department of Health.
Superintendent Ken Jubas told Harmony Area directors at Tuesday’s board meeting that he met recently with superintendents from districts whose students, along with Harmony students, attend Admiral Peary Vocational Technical School as well as superintendents whose schools are served by Central Intermediate Unit 10 to discuss the matter.
“Everyone (using a blended learning model) seems to be a bit anxious about making a move to full-time, in-person instruction. There are some red flags and other things to look at. There are things we feel comfortable with, but we believe we do need to make some adaptations,” Jubas said.
He told the board Harmony students are coping well with current requirements on the days they attend school in person.
“So far there have been no problems with students wearing masks, following social distancing and sanitation. Now we have to decide if we can step up the game by preparing the facilities and staff.”
Jubas told directors if they should decide to return students to full-time in-person learning they must alert parents and staff as soon as possible so that they are able to make personal plans related to the school’s schedule.
“We are going to have to give parents and teachers notice. They will need time to make plans in regards to their home and work schedules,” he explained.
Following the meeting’s adjournment, the board entered into an executive session for personnel reasons at Jubas’ request. Jubas said he wanted to discuss personnel and how staff will figure into the decision if the board should approve a return to full-time instruction.