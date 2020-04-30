WESTOVER — At the suggestion of acting Superintendent Dale Kirsch, Harmony Area School Board recently took action to extend the current school calendar for students in grades kindergarten through 11 to June 12.
At the board’s March 31 workshop, Kirsch told directors he believed at that point, there was a possibility students could return to school during the 2019-20 school year. He said the district was not required to make up days missed because of early directives for coronavirus and would not lose out on state subsidies if it did not meet the 180 days benchmark, but said the state Department of Education was suggesting to school districts if student days could be made up, an effort should be made.
Kirsch said he too supported the action because he believed additional school days would help students retain information they had learned during the current school year.
He did not recommend the measure for seniors because many students and families had built plans around May 29 — the original date selected by the board as the last day of school and graduation.
At Tuesday’s work session, Kirsch recommended the board rescind action to make June 12 the last student day and return to May 29 as the final days of school.
“When the board approved extending the current school calendar two weeks into June, there was still a possibility of students returning. Once the state closed schools for the remainder of the year, there is little benefit to the two-week school year extension. Administration recommends returning the original last day of school for students to May 29,” he said.
The board plans to take action on Kirsch’s request at its business meeting, Tuesday, May 5.