WESTOVER — Harmony Area School District is requesting directors approve an extension for its student remediation plan.
At Tuesday’s work session of the school board, Acting Superintendent Dale Kirsch reported last year, the Jr./Sr. high school was designated for targeted support and improvement by the state Department of Education in mathematics, English and language arts and were requested to adopt a one-year plan for student support and assessment as mandated by the Every Student Succeeds Act.
PDE required the board to have a plan in place by June 30 but Kirsch said with school not in session because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a change in administrative leadership next month, the department was contacted about granting additional time to get a plan in place. “Due to all of the attention given to the pandemic and a new superintendent beginning July 1, the district requested an extension from PDE. PDE replied an extension is a local decision so at the June 9 business meeting, the school board will be asked to approve an extension to the time for administration to submit a plan for their approval to Sept. 30, 2020.”
According to information on the state Department of Education’s website, ESSA requires each state track data and holds schools and local educational agencies accountable for the performance of the following student subgroups: economically disadvantaged students, children with disabilities, English learners, and students from major racial and ethnic groups.
According to information on the Future Ready PA Index, one of Harmony’s junior/senior high school subgroups did not meet state interim goals or improvement targets. In English language arts/literature, Harmony’s groups scored 56.7 percent proficient or advanced. The statewide average was 62.1 percent. Harmony’s academic growth score was 58.7 percent and the statewide average growth score, 75 percent
The subgroups also did not meet goals or improvement targets in mathematics/algebra I. Harmony’s score was 43.3 percent. The statewide average is 45.2 percent. Harmony’s growth score is 59.3 percent and the statewide average growth score, 75.3 percent.
Science/biology was the third area where the groups did not meet targets. Harmony’s school was 59.6 percent and the statewide average is 66 percent. Harmony’s subgroups did exceed growth score standards with a score of 77 percent. The statewide average growth score is 75.1 percent.