WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board will consider a proposal at its Tuesday, Feb. 4 business meeting from Glendale School District that could allow students from both schools to cooperatively participate in a junior high girls softball team.
At the Jan. 28 work session of Harmony’s director, interim Superintendent Dale Kirsh reported he was contacted by Glendale officials to inquire whether the district would be interested in forming a collaborative team because Glendale currently does not have enough female students who are interested in playing junior high softball.
Harmony in the past has struggled with athlete numbers, especially for junior high and junior varsity teams. Kirsh told the board a cooperative team may be a good option for both schools.
If school boards from both districts agree to form a cooperative team, permission will be sought from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association before the team can be officially formed.